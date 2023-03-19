Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $32.72. 2,056,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,785. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.