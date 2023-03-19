Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

