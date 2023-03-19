LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $118.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

