Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

