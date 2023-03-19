Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.3 %

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of MS opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

