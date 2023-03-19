Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 403 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

