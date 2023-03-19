Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.68 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

