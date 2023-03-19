Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 92 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

NYSE GS opened at $303.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

