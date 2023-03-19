Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.