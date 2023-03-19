Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

