Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $16.42 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up 2.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.32% of Univar Solutions worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

