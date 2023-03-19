Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,580. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 314.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.