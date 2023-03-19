Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 743,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

