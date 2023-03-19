Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,453. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.