Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.2 %
Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,183. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
