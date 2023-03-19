Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $138.99 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00368863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.58 or 0.26810266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,838,339 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.