Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 93,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,132. The company has a market capitalization of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

