Litecoin Price Reaches $86.14 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $86.14 or 0.00304636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $426.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011954 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009000 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016111 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
