LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
