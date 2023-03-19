LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.