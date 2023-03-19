Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.23.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.