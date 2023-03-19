Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

