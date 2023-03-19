Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 317,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,052. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.