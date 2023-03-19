Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 31.68%.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
