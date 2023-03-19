Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.
VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.
VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile
The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
