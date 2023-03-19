Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of BA opened at $201.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

