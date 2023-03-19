Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.