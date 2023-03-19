Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $104.29 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

