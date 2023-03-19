Mammoth Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.65 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $15.65 million and $16,851.43 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.74 or 0.99907417 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00233955 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,103.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.