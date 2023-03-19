ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

