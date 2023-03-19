Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.