Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.56.
Marin Software Company Profile
