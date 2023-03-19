MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $585.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

