Marlowe (LON:MRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $487.32

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRLGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.32 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.24). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 433 ($5.28), with a volume of 402,685 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.14) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Marlowe Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £415.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 590.53.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

