Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. 4,917,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,871. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

