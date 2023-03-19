Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.73. The company had a trading volume of 569,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

