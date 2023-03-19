Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

