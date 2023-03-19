Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

