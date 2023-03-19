Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 92,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.75. 8,157,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

