Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 60,608 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 596,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,278. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

