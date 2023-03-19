Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. 1,336,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

