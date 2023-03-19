MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.