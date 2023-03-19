McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

