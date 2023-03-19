McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,043 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 856.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $67.90 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

