McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $267.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average is $262.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

