McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

