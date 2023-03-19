McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $22.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

