McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
