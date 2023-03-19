McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

