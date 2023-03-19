MCIA Inc Acquires 7,833 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 10,256,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

