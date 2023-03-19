Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $712,312.68

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $712,312.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.80 or 0.01259248 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010509 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.01576818 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021743 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.