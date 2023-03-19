MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $79.22 million and $101,503.47 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00360380 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,382.28 or 0.26193669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

