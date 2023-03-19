Michael Speakman Sells 48,470 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.06), for a total transaction of £320,386.70 ($390,477.39).

Keller Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 666 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 779.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 726.41. Keller Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 589 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 875 ($10.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,074.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,129.03%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

